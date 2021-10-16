The city of Clarkson adopted a proclamation on Tuesday night declaring the week of Oct. 23-Oct. 31 Red Ribbon Week.
A campaign held annually to promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle, Red Ribbon Week, this year, will operate on the theme of “Drug Free Looks Like Me.” Created by Marin Wurst, a 7th grader at Solon Middle School in Solon, Ohio, this year’s theme is a reminder that everyday Americans across the country make significant daily contributions to their communities by being the best they can be because they live drug-free.
By adopting the proclamation during Tuesday’s Clarkson City Commission meeting, the city encourages all businesses, churches, organizations, and homes to show their support of being drug-free by wearing and displaying red ribbons and participating in the activities outlined for each day of Red Ribbon Week, as well as by making a year-long commitment to keep the Clarkson community drug-free.
Red Ribbon Week events in Grayson County Schools will include Wear Red Day on Monday, wear your sunglasses day on Tuesday, Super Hero Day on Wednesday, Favorite Sports Team Day on Thursday, and wear your costume day on Friday.
For more information about Red Ribbon Week, visit redribbon.org.
In addition, the city commission also voted to set Clarkson’s property tax rates for the year, and, thanks to rising property values in Clarkson, this year’s real estate and tangible personal property tax rates will both decrease from last year.
For real estate, there will be a tax of 8.3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, and, for tangible personal property, there will be a tax of 10.65 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. There will also be a tax of 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation on vehicles and watercrafts, a rate which is not set by the city.
In other business, the city commission:
- Voted to set Clarkson’s trick-or-treating hours from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
- Adopted a proclamation naming Wednesday, Nov. 11 as “Honor Our Veterans Day” in the city of Clarkson.
- Voted to authorize Clarkson Fire Chief Andy Cain to negotiate having a concrete helicopter landing pad with a sidewalk leading up to it installed near the gate to the Clarkson soccer field at a cost not to exceed $3,000.
- Voted to divide the first installment of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding ($114,718.84) between its sewer and park accounts. 80% of this funding will be placed in the sewer account, and 20% will be placed in the park account.
- Was informed that this year’s Treats on the Trail has been cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.