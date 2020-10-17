The Clarkson City Commission on Wednesday morning voted to set the city’s 2020 property tax rates, as well as proclaim Red Ribbon Week.
During a special meeting on Wednesday, the second and final reading of Clarkson’s 2020 Property Tax ordinance was heard and approved.
The ordinance sets the city’s tax rates at 8.400 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real estate; 12.180 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on tangible personal property; and 10.000 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on vehicles and watercraft.
According to Clarkson City Clerk/Treasurer Scotty Gore, the real estate tax rate has decreased from last year’s rate of 8.700 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, while the tangible personal property rate has increased slightly from last year’s rate of 11.070 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The vehicle and watercraft tax rate cannot be adjusted.
Gore said tax bills will likely go out to residents at the end of October or beginning of November. The deadline for Clarkson residents to pay their bill and receive a 2% discount will be Nov. 30.
After accepting the property tax ordinance, the city commission then voted to proclaim the week of Oct. 23-Oct. 31 Red Ribbon Week in the city of Clarkson.
This year’s Red Ribbon Week theme is “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free.”
The proclamation was followed by the ceremonial cutting of the red ribbon by Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson.
In other business:
The city commission voted to set Clarkson’s trick-or-treating hours from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Halloween. Those who participate are encouraged to follow the state’s safety guidelines, which can be reviewed online at chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/covid19/cv19halloweenguidance.pdf. A decision on whether the city will hold its annual Halloween Safe Spot at Clarkson City Hall has not yet been made.
