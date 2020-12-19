Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson on Monday night swore in the members of the Clarkson City Commission for their new terms.
Current commissioners Joyce Bell, Bob Vincent, and Tara Sallee all won re-election following the November General Election; however, in light of Commissioner Robbie Richardson’s decision not to seek re-election, the Clarkson City Commission will welcome one new member to its ranks in January.
Richardson’s seat will be filled by write-in candidate Michael Anderson, who received eight votes — one more than fellow write-in candidate and former Clarkson City Commissioner Ed Schott.
Anderson, Bell, Sallee, and Vincent were sworn in following Monday’s regular city commission meeting. Their two-year terms will begin on Friday, Jan. 1.
In other business:
Clarkson City Clerk/Treasurer Scotty Gore
- announced that the city will hold its next blood drive on Monday, Dec. 21 from 3-8 p.m. at the Clarkson Community Center.
Gore said the city’s new non-emergency
- police/city phone number, 270-242-1601, is now operational.
- The city commission approved a proclamation naming Tuesday, Dec. 15 Bill of Rights Day in the city of Clarkson in commemoration of the 229th anniversary of the passage of the United States Bill of Rights.
- Henderson said the city needs to draft and adopt a new ordinance that would make landlords responsible for utility bills if their tenants do not pay them. Official action was not taken on this matter Monday night, but an ordinance to address this issue was expected to be presented to the city commission for review in the near future.
- The city commission voted to purchase equipment to outfit a new Clarkson Police Department cruiser.
- The city commission voted to authorize Henderson and City Attorney Tom Goff to negotiate with Grayson County Schools regarding a Clarkson Police Department School Resource Officer.
