Following Monday night’s Clarkson City Commission meeting, the city will begin drafting ordinances to potentially establish code enforcement in Clarkson.
Kentucky League of Cities Director of Municipal Law Morgain Patterson attended Monday’s meeting to discuss the benefits of code enforcement, as well as what the program entails.
A code enforcement board would consist of three individuals who have resided in the city for at least one year and who would review appeals related to citations for code enforcement violations.
The board would then make a decision as to whether the citation and subsequent punishment (i.e., a fine against the property owner or a lien on the property if a violation is not corrected after a significant amount of time has passed, etc.) is warranted.
Code enforcement would also require the creation of a code enforcement officer position, which would be filled by a city employee who would investigate complaints related to nuisance ordinance violations (such as dilapidated properties, excessively tall grass, etc.) and decide whether to issue a citation.
Patterson said that, typically, the code enforcement process consists of giving a property owner a notice that a violation has occurred and allotting a certain amount of time for the owner to correct the violation before he or she is issued a citation and a subsequent fine.
If the owner wishes to dispute the citation, he or she can appeal the case before the code enforcement board, and, if that decision is not satisfactory, it can then be appealed at the District Court level, according to Patterson.
While the position of Code Enforcement Officer is typically filled by a police officer, employee of a city fire department, or the city clerk, Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith said he does not believe code enforcement should be tied to the police department because it could come across as the city “flexing” its muscles.
“I enforce criminal law and city ordinances,” Meredith said, adding that he views a code enforcement violation as a civil issue.
While Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson said she can see problems arising with trying to establish code enforcement, City Commissioner Bob Vincent countered that the city has problems already related to dilapidated properties.
In order to establish code enforcement, the city would first need to update its nuisance ordinances and pass an ordinance creating a code enforcement board and code enforcement officer.
While no official action was taken on this matter Monday, Clarkson City Attorney Tom Goff said he would work with Patterson to begin drafting the necessary ordinances for the commission to review.
Anyone interested in being a member of the Clarkson code enforcement board is encouraged to contact Clarkson City Hall at 270-242-6997.
In other business, the commission:
Approved a proclamation naming the month of September 2020 as City Government Month in the city of Clarkson, as well as another proclamation naming the week of Sept. 21-27, 2020 as Pollinator Week in Clarkson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.