The city of Clarkson will install a disc golf course in its city park in the near future.
Clarkson City Commissioner Michael Anderson said during Monday’s regular commission meeting that a recent event to support the installation of a disc golf course in the Clarkson city park had raised over $6,000 and was attended by over 40 people.
The total cost of installing a disc golf course in the city park was determined to be $10,377.66, and, with a total of $6,618 in funding raised for the course, Anderson made a motion to contribute the remaining $3,759.66 from the Clarkson Parks fund to finish the project.
“I think it’s a great thing for our park,” said Anderson.
Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson expressed her support for the project, noting that disc golf is a popular sport that can be played year-around.
Concluding the discussion, the city commission voted in favor of Anderson’s motion to provide the remaining funding needed to construct a disc golf course in the city park.
In other business, the city commission:
- Passed a motion to authorize Henderson and/or City Clerk/Treasurer Scotty Gore to negotiate a settlement and payment plan on utilities accounts that are over three months past due once per customer.
- Was informed that the city of Clarkson’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
- Was informed that Clarkson will host its next blood drive on Monday, Dec. 20 from 3-8 p.m. at the Clarkson Community Center.
Passed a motion to have the City of Clarkson Christmas party catered and for the city to purchase $10 gifts for all attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.