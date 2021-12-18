The city of Clarkson will replace the doors on its community center in the coming weeks.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Clarkson City Commission voted to approve the purchase and installation of new exterior doors on the rental portion of Clarkson City Hall and Community Center.
The doors are being purchased from Meredith & Son Glass, out of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, at a cost of $4,940.90, and are expected to be installed around mid-January.
Clarkson City Clerk Scotty Gore said the doors will be paid for out of the community center account, and the city hopes to replace the remaining doors on the building in the near future, as well.
In other business, the city commission:
- Voted to authorize the Clarkson Fire Department to have the tires replaced on its main Engine 91 by Leitchfield Tire at an estimated cost of around $2,400.
- Clarkson Fire Chief Andy Cain said the Clarkson Fire Department was, as of Monday, in holding pattern awaiting the call to head out to provide disaster relief in Western Kentucky following this past weekend’s tornado events.
- Approved a proclamation declaring Dec. 15 to be Bill of Rights Day in Clarkson.
- Received an update on the Clarkson disc golf course. City Commissioner Michael Anderson said the 18-hole course is currently awaiting baskets and signage, after which it will be ready for play.
- Received a reminder that Clarkson’s next blood drive will be held this coming Monday (Dec. 20) from 3-8 p.m. in the Clarkson community center.
