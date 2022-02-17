Residents of Clarkson soon can expect improvements to the city park and sewer system.
In Monday’s meeting of the city commission, work was approved to convert a former garage building at the city park into a pavilion, City Clerk Scotty Gore said.
“It’s going to have a porch on it,” he said, adding it would be 15-feet wide and 20-feet long.
The cost of the pavilion is estimated at just less than $20,000, but the price includes electrical work for the building and outdoor plugs near the building, Gore said.
“We want to set it up so we can use that area of the park for Christmas in the Park displays or for other things like concerts or if there’s ever food vendors set up” to accommodate outdoor events, he said.
The project has been on city officials’ to-do list for about a year, and will be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act money, Gore said.
“We only get two chunks of it,” he said about the federal money. “Last year, the commission voted to put 80% of it to the sewer and 20% to the park.”
Gore said city commissioners were limited on where they could spend the money based on the grant’s parameters, but repairing and upgrading the sewer system and city park qualified.
“We got last year almost $115,000,” he said, adding that a duplicate grant is expected to come in the summer. “So altogether, it’s almost $230,000 that we got.”
With the close to $90,000 the city reserved for the sewer system, part of that money was awarded to Josh Duvall of Vanguard Mapping Solutions in Leitchfield to digitize the city’s sewer maps, Gore said.
“He’s going to do some (geographic information system) mapping of our sewer system with all of our manholes and main sewer lines,” he said, adding it would help employees locate access points to the sewer system without referring to paper maps.
The rest of the money will be used to repair the sewer system, including deteriorating manhole covers and blockage in the main line.
“We’re going to have to look into getting a camera to run through the system to check on that,” he said. “We’ve had some big sewer issues lately with all that.”
Gore said commissioners were waiting to see what needs to be done to repair the sewer before authorizing the spending of more American Rescue Plan Act money.
In other business:
• Spring Clean Up is April 4-7 for garbage customers within city limits, Gore said.
For residents wanting to dispose of furniture, mattresses, appliances and other bulk items, Gore said items must be left curbside by April 4 for pick up.
“We’ll pick up items we won’t normally pick up during those days,” he said.
Although items might not be picked up with regular delivery, employees will be back to collect them, Gore said.
Refrigerators must have proper labeling to show Freon has been removed, he said.
• Commissioners voted to award Cultivating Culver of Leitchfield $1,730 to redesign the city’s website, visitclarkson.com.
“She’s going to do some work on our city website to revamp it because the one we have now is about seven years old,” Gore said. “It needs an overhaul. It needs some updating.”
Cultivating Culver owner Paloma Culver designed the city’s logo a few years ago and will incorporate it into the new design, Gore said.
• Commissioners decided to table a vote on a quote from Scotty’s Contracting & Stone for blacktopping a nature trail and re-blacktopping a walking trail at the park.
Gore said commissioners are waiting for the second influx of American Rescue Plan Act before acting.
• Mayor Bonnie Henderson marked Read Across America Day, which is Dr. Seuss’s birthday March 2, with a proclamation.
Gore said in the past before COVID, Henderson and other community members would go to Clarkson Elementary School to read to students on this day, but chose to mark the occasion this year with a proclamation.
• Commissioners spoke about the potential of raising garbage rates to help pay for a new garbage truck, Gore said.
No action was taken.
• The annual Clarkson Easter Egg Hunt was set for 2 p.m. April 9 at city park for children age 12 or younger. The rain date was set for the following Saturday.
• The city is hosting a blood drive from 3 to 8 p.m. March 10 at city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.