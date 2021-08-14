The city of Clarkson unveiled its new official logo Monday night.
Clarkson City Clerk/Treasurer Scotty Gore presented the new logo, designed by Paloma Culver for a fee of $140, to the Clarkson City Commission during its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.
The logo reads “City of Clarkson” underscored by “established 1908” with “Kentucky’s Official State Honey Festival” included at the top, and it follows Clarkson’s Bee City USA status by including bees, a honeycomb, and beehive, in addition to the American Flag.
It may be used in any official/promotional capacity the city wishes, said Gore, who added that Clarkson was inspired to commission a new logo after seeing the city of Leitchfield’s logo on display in the new Leitchfield City Hall.
In other business, the city commission:
Adopted a proclamation naming the week of the 2021
- Clarkson Honeyfest (Sept. 22-25) to be National Pollinator Week in the city of Clarkson.
- Adopted a proclamation naming the month of September to be City Government Month in the city of Clarkson.
- Heard from Gore that the city has received its first payment of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $114,718.84. A decision has not yet been made regarding how the city will use those funds, but officials noted that, generally, they may be used for water/sewer, infrastructure, and/or broadband internet upgrades.
- Voted to raise the wage of Clarkson’s garbage pick-up employees to $15 per hour should the city lose access to Grayson County Detention Center inmates as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
- Heard that the Grayson County Road Department will be hanging the city’s newly delivered Honeyfest banners on either Aug. 26 or 27.
- Was informed that the city will host its next blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 4.
- Learned that this year’s Treats on the Trail event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 4-5:30 p.m.
- Passed a motion to authorize Clarkson Fire Chief Andy Cain to negotiate the Clarkson Fire Department’s insurance rate.
