A Clarkson woman lost her life in a head-on collision on Anneta Road on Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call from Grayson County E-911 requesting assistance with the investigation of a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 4200 block of Anneta Road.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 47-year-old Lori Golden, of Clarkson, was traveling south on Anneta Road in a 2004 Honda Civic passenger car when, for unknown reasons, Golden’s vehicle crossed the centerline and into the path of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by 82-year-old Jeanette Kaman, of Leitchfield.
Golden was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. Kaman was transported to Baptist Health Hardin with non-life-threatening injuries.
The affected portion of Anneta Road was closed — with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet setting up detours on either side of the accident — for several hours in order to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision.
KSP Post 4 was assisted at the scene by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Grayson County EMS, Anneta Volunteer Fire Department, Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County Road Department, and the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.
The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Scott Wheatley.
