The Grayson County High School Class of 2020 may have had its final year stifled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but local officials made sure to send them off in style this past Saturday with the first ever Senior Sendoff.
The one-of-a-kind event consisted of hundreds of graduates participating in a parade around Leitchfield to the high school, where, one at a time, they exited their vehicles to receive their diplomas.
Streamed live on Facebook (where the event can still be viewed in full, as well as on YouTube), the Senior Sendoff saw community members come out in spades to support their graduates.
In addition to following the parade procession, the broadcast featured pre-recorded messages from the Class of 2020, as well as school officials.
Kaylee Embry provided the invocation for the event, and Grayson County High School Principal Josh Baldwin then addressed the Class of 2020, which he called “tremendous.”
“We will always remember this class, and you will always have a home at Grayson County High School,” Baldwin said.
Class President Mallory O’Neal then provided her address, in which she reminisced on her and her classmates’ years in school, noting that they were all brought into the world following the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States and now they are graduating during a pandemic.
“Our biggest year of high school was stripped away from us because of this pandemic,” O’Neal said. “I think we all took for granted those small things that we may never get to experience again; however, we will forever cherish those moments in years to come.”
GCHS Counselor Mona Higdon then introduced the top 3% of the Class of 2020: Gracie VanMeter, Hunter Pendergest, Graci Keown, Erin Ashley, Jessica Manion, Mackenzie Willoughby, Mallory O’Neal, Taeja Parsons, Ethan Hatfield, Brooklyn Glasscock, Shelby Pierce, Spencer Cannon, and Payton Abney.
Salutatorian Shelby Pierce then provided her address, encouraging her classmates to learn from the coronavirus pandemic to not take anything for granted, especially time, and to be thankful for the moments they shared together in school.
“My fellow seniors, I am so proud of each and every one of you,” Pierce said.
Spencer Cannon then provided his Gatton Valedictorian address, in which he said Grayson County will always be his home.
He expressed his appreciation to the local leaders who have cared for and supported his class through their endeavors and said it is now his and his classmates’ turn to pay forward that support and care in their own future endeavors.
“Our generation is going to do amazing things, and I know our class is going to be noted for it,” he said.
First in her class both alphabetically and academically, Class of 2020 Valedictorian Payton Abney then provided her address, in which she said it has been an honor to grow as a student and individual alongside her classmates.
While the past year did not go as intended, she said she wants to focus on what is to come following her and her classmates’ first milestone of adulthood.
“As of today, we are no longer constrained to the ideas that our goals and views are dismissible merely because we are young,” she said, challenging her classmates to do their best at whatever it is they choose to do.
Reach Matt Lasley at mlasley@gcnewsgazette.com.
