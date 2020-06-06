Rick Hardin, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 46th Judicial Circuit, in a Facebook post Thursday evening addressed an upcoming peaceful protest scheduled to be held in Leitchfield on Wednesday, June 10.
In the post, Hardin said demonstrators/protesters are welcome to “assemble, speak, demonstrate, and do just about anything you want to express yourselves.”
However, he said that anyone who commits a criminal offense, such as damaging property, unlawfully entering a business, or assaulting a law enforcement officer will be criminally charged, and “there will be no plea bargaining for any criminal act committed during this demonstration.”
Additionally, Hardin said that he will be calling upon law enforcement from neighboring counties to assist local law enforcement officers.
“Again, it is your Constitutional right to assemble, speak, and protest if you so choose,” he writes. “It is not your Constitutional right to damage property, loot, or injure people. Those are crimes.”
Organizers posted that the demonstration is currently scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Leitchfield Public Square.
