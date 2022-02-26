Central Kentucky Community Action will again offer Educational Awards for graduating high school seniors and GED recipients in its eight-county service area.
These educational awards will be given in the form of scholarships to assist with tuition while attending a four-year-college, a two-year college, or a technical school.
Anyone applying for these scholarships must first meet the federal low-income guidelines. Preference will be given to graduating seniors going into the fields of Social Services, Business, Agriculture, or Education, in that order. Students’ grade point average will also be taken into consideration.
The scholarship packets are available at local high schools, vocational schools, and county Community Action offices.
For more information, call the Grayson County Community Action office at 1-270-259-3500.
This project is funded, in part, under a contract with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, with funds from the Community Services Block Grant Act of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
— Submitted
