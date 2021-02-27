Railey Mattingly, an 8th grade student at the Grayson County Middle School, has been selected as the county winner of the 2020 Conservation Writing Contest, and Layton Lush, a 5th grader at St. Paul School, designed the county winning poster for the 2020 Jim Claypool Conservation Art contest.
Michael Shull, chairman of the Grayson County Conservation District, expressed the appreciation for the cooperation and support of the Board of Education and the schools in conducting these contests. This year the contest was sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts to acquaint students with conservation of our soil, water and related natural resources.
A total of 15 essays were written and 10 posters were designed county wide. The District would like to congratulate each school that participated and each participant for doing such a great job. The top three participants from each participating school are as follows:
Clarkson Elementary School (Art)Emmalee Crain
St. Paul School (Art)
Layton Lush, Aaron Darst, and Taylor Powell
Riggs Homeschool Academy (Art)Layna Riggs
St. Paul School (Writing)Eva Kemp, Marley Lucas, and Grayson Wright
Grayson County Middle School (Writing)Railey Mattingly
There were no poster entries from Caneyville, Lawler or H.W. Wilkey elementary schools, or essays from Grayson County High School.
