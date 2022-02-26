Taylor Powell, a 6th grade student at St. Paul Catholic School, has been selected as the county winner of the 2021 Conservation Writing Contest, and Samuel Mattingly, a 5th grader at Clarkson Elementary School, designed the county winning poster for the 2021 Jim Claypool Conservation Art contest.
Michael Shull, chairman of the Grayson County Conservation District, expressed appreciation for the cooperation and support of the Board of Education and the schools in conducting these contests.
This year, the contest was sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts to acquaint students with conservation of our soil, water and related natural resources.
A total of 16 essays were written, and 174 posters were designed county wide. The District would like to congratulate each school that participated and each participant for doing such a great job.
The top three participants from each participating school are as follows:
Clarkson Elementary School (Art): Addie Sanders, Payton Sanders and Samuel Mattingly.
St. Paul School (Art): Ann Marie Kemp, Lola Milliner and Alli Graczyk.
St. Paul School (Writing): Jaden Whitworth, Taylor Powell and Scarlett Burlison.
There were no poster entries from Caneyville, Lawler or H.W. Wilkey elementary schools nor essays from the Grayson County middle or high schools.
— Submitted
