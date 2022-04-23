Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson and the Grayson County Coroner’s Office were recently recognized at the Kentucky Coroner’s Association Conference for their efforts to save and heal lives through donation.
Since 2019, the Grayson County Coroner’s Office has referred 35 potential tissue donors to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA). Coroners refer potential tissue and cornea donors when responding to deaths by calling KODA’s Donor Center. This has helped Kentucky show a dramatic increase in donation and transplantation over the past five years.
“Thanks to Joe Brad Hudson and coroner’s offices around the Commonwealth, more Kentuckians will receive their gift of life,” said Julie Bergin, President & CEO of KODA. “Coroners are a key partner and play an integral role in saving and healing lives. We honor them, especially as we celebrate April as National Donate Life Month, and express our thanks for the vital work they do every day.”
Tissue donors also have the opportunity to save lives through their gifts. The gift of tissue treats severe burn victims and spinal injuries, and is vital during heart by-pass and other cardiac surgeries.
Donated heart valves are transplanted to correct complex congenital heart defects when mechanical valves cannot be used, allowing the heart to function again. When used in young patients, donated heart valves can grow with the recipient and reduce the need for repeated surgeries.
Cornea donation provides the gift of sight and vision all over the world.
Organ donors can donate up to eight vital organs, including heart, kidneys, liver, lungs, pancreas, and small intestines, and they are referred by hospital partners.
Despite a global pandemic, over 1,000 organ, tissue, and cornea donors gave the gift of life locally last year.
“This increase in donation has been consistent over the past five years thanks in large part to the commitment of our partners, especially coroners like Joe Brad Hudson,” Bergin said.
With the number of people waiting for a transplant far exceeding the available organs, tissue, and corneas, the need is great. Everyone can register online as a donor to bring hope to those waiting at registerme.org.
— Submitted
