Recently re-elected Leitchfield City Councilman Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell was appointed Leitchfield Mayor Pro Tem Monday night.
This position, which has little power other than the ability to conduct council meetings in the absence of the mayor, has traditionally been given to the Leitchfield city councilmember who received the highest number of votes in the most recent election.
That candidate this time was Cottrell, and, per Mayor Rick Embry’s recommendation, the council voted to name Cottrell the Leitchfield Mayor Pro Tem until the next city council election.
In other business:
- Embry said that, sometime this year, he will ask Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson to draft an ordinance to establish a Leitchfield code enforcement board and code enforcement officer. He said that Tyler Harrell is currently being trained to be a code enforcement officer.
- Embry said the former Leitchfield MTD facility has been sold, but the buyer has not been announced yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.