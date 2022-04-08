As pre-season comes to a close, the Cougar tennis squads experienced adversity with three top players out due to injury, youth exposed, and players’ competing against other higher level players.
Once boys’ squad leader Owen Brown went out with an ankle injury, the Cougars had a tough time adapting to match play. The boys squad, also led by Chase Richardson, fell three matches in a row, brining the boys’ record to 5-3.
The girls’ squad is youthful and inexperienced with match play. The girls’ record stands at 2-5.
Led by Payton Woosley and Isabella Sanchez, everybody on the girls’ squad is motivated and looks to improve by gaining knowledge of the game, learning strategy, and setting up ball patterns.
The Cougar tennis squads traveled to Montgomery, Alabama for a tennis retreat during Spring Break.
Mid-season starts with Meade County upon return from Spring Break.
Results from recent matches are as follows:
Both Cougar tennis boys and girls squads fell to visiting Owensboro Catholic on March 28.
In boys’ singles competition, Griffin Powell (GC) lost to Davis Brocato (OC) 3-8; Chase Richardson (GC) defeated Matthew Hyland (OC) 8-6; Colton Glenn (GC) lost to Patrick Hauke (OC) 1-8; Bryan James (GC) lost to Cooper Danzer (OC) 0-8; Maddox Powell (GC) lost to Houston Danzer (OC) 1-8; and Noah Dennis (GC) lost to Brett Conder (OC) 0-8.
In boys’ doubles competition, Griffin Powell & Richardson (GC) lost to Houston Danzer & Cooper Danzer (OC) 1-8; James & Glenn (GC) lost to Conder & Brocato (OC) 0-8; and Carter Bernard & Dennis (GC) lost to Hyland & Hauke (OC) 1-8.
In girls’ singles competition, Payton Woosley (GC) lost to Ella Cason (OC) 1-8; Isabella Sanchez (GC) lost to Ella Buckman (OC) 0-8; Ava Walker (GC) lost to Isabella Reisz (OC) 1-8; Emma Walker (GC) lost to Elizabeth Hayden (OC) 3-8; Kat Ricketts (GC) lost to Claire Augenstein (OC) 1-8; and Grace Franich (GC) lost to Katelyn Mitchell (OC) 0-8.
In girls’ doubles competition, Woosley & Sanchez (GC) lost to Olivia Hayden & Alisha Merchant (OC) 0-8; Ava Walker & Emma Walker (GC) retired from their match with Augenstein & Mitchell (OC) due to injury; and Kinna Raymer & Neely Hornbeck (GC) lost to Hayden & Reisz (OC) 0-8.
Then, on March 29, both the boys and girls Cougar tennis squads fell to Elizabethtown on the road.
In boys’ singles competition, Chase Richardson (GC) lost to Matthew Parsons (ET) 0-6 and 1-6; Griffin Powell (GC) lost to Chase Mozeman (ET) 0-6 and 2-6; Maddox Powell (GC) lost to Ben Hanson (ET) 0-8; Colton Glenn (GC) lost to Gabe Brangers (ET) 1-8; Branson Evans (GC) lost to Nolan Parsons (ET) 1-8; and Miles Mudd (GC) lost to Kevin Tse (ET) 3-8.
In boys’ doubles competition, Richardson & Griffin Powell (GC) lost to Ethan Ploetz & Jason Towell (ET) 1-6 and 1-6; Maddox Powell & Glenn (GC) lost to Mason Baldwin & Landon Hagan (ET) 1-8; and Carter Bernard & Noah Dennis (GC) lost to Connor Lynch & Jason Ploetz (ET) 2-8.
In girls’ singles competition, Payton Woosley (GC) lost to Jai Garris (ET) 0 6 and 1,6; Isabella Sanchez (GC) lost to Rachel Bell (ET) 1-6 and 1-6; Emma Walker (GC) lost to Reese Moreman (ET) 2-8; Kat Ricketts (GC) lost to Liz Hanson (ET) 1-8; Ava Walker (GC) lost to Ella Thompson (ET) 0-8; and Grace Franich (GC) defeated Thompson (ET) 8-4.
In girls’ doubles competition, Woosley & Sanchez (GC) lost to Hanson & Moreman (ET) 0,6 and 1,6; Emma Walker & Ava Walker (GC) lost to Bell & Thompson (ET) 1-8; and Rickets & her partner lost to Carlie Humphries & Martha Zentia (ET) 1-8.
