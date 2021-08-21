The city of Leitchfield has opted not to purchase a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Leitchfield City Councilwoman Jessica Embry was asked to address the topic during Monday’s Leitchfield City Council meeting and said that the regulation requiring a facility with a baby box to have licensed emergency medical personnel on staff 24/7 makes the purchase of one not feasible currently.
Embry added that, after speaking with state Rep. Samara Heavrin (R-18), she learned that the representative who wrote the bill authorizing the use of baby boxes (officially referred to as “newborn safety devices”) in Kentucky currently has no intention of changing that language in the bill.
“At this time, it’s not really an option for us to do here at the city,” Embry said. “I think the only place in Grayson County where it would be feasible is the hospital, and I don’t know — with everything that’s going on with COVID — if that’s something that they’re going to be able to tackle at this moment.”
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry said the subject could possibly be considered again later on after the pandemic has ended, and City Attorney Earlene Wilson added that she would monitor the status of the law to see if any changes are made to its language in the future.
In other business:
- Mayor Embry encouraged local residents whom have not yet done so to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“This current situation is very serious,” he said. “I’m begging people who have been stubborn about protecting themselves to do so.”
- Mayor Embry provided an update on the status of the Leitchfield code enforcement board. As of Monday, Angela Gibson, Stacey Whitley, and Dr. Gay Fulkerson had said they would serve on the board, and Ricky Minton had said he would serve as an alternate.
- The city council voted to raise the speed limit on Wallace Avenue from Shauna Drive to William Thomason Byway to 35 miles per hour.
- The city council came to a consensus that Halloween will be observed on Saturday, Oct. 30 in the city of Leitchfield, as opposed to Sunday, Oct. 31.
- The city council reminded citizens that its meetings will be streamed online live exclusively on the City of Leitchfield Ky YouTube channel moving forward. All meetings will be catalogued on that channel as well.
