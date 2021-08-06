In light of the recent rise in local COVID-19 cases, the Leitchfield City Council invited Grayson County’s Public Health Director to its meeting on Monday to discuss the ongoing pandemic, as well as officials’ efforts to stop it.
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry said Monday night that Grayson County has been “plagued” recently by another surge of positive COVID-19 cases, and he is encouraging local residents whom have not been vaccinated to wear a mask.
In an effort to boost vaccination rates in Grayson County, Mayor Embry, who is also a member of the Grayson County Fair Board, is collaborating with the Grayson County Health Department to allow its staff to set up a vaccination booth at this year’s Grayson County Fair (scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 6).
“We’re hoping people will take advantage of that,” he said.
Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Embry said the health department is working to ensure it has adequate staffing for this remote clinic, as well as determine whether it would be more effective to offer only the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the fair, as following up with patients regarding second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines could be difficult given how many patrons attend the fair each day.
According to Joshua Embry, the pandemic had slowed earlier in the summer, but the recent spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant has led to a spike in local cases, which, at the last count prior to press time (Wednesday), had risen to 89 active cases with eight patients hospitalized.
He said officials estimate that 80-85% of positive coronavirus cases in the state are the Delta variant, a far more contagious variant of COVID-19.
While Grayson County’s vaccination rate had risen to 40% this week, the county still shifted to red status as of Monday, meaning it had a critical spread rate.
Officials believe residents’ hesitation toward being vaccinated is likely due to misinformation being spread through social media, as well as concern that one can become positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated.
However, Joshua Embry said while one can still contract COVID-19 after being vaccinated, that should not deter citizens from receiving it because those who are vaccinated have a much lower chance of being hospitalized or dying as a result of the virus. He also added that there is never a cost to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as the government has mandated that it be free.
He and Mayor Embry agreed that those who are conflicted about receiving the vaccine should consult a medical professional for advice rather than social media.
Joshua Embry said that many people still have questions about the vaccines, so it is officials’ responsibility to get the facts to them, meet them where they are, and address their concerns, and he asked the city council to assist the health department in this effort.
He also believes that many residents may feel invulnerable to the virus either because they have had it already and recovered or seen others who have had it and recovered, but he notes that the Delta variant has made COVID-19 more dangerous than ever before, primarily because children are much more vulnerable to this variant than any other previously.
“I think we’re all, at this point, vulnerable,” he told the city council, before adding that a unified community message is vital to preventing the further spread of the virus.
Leitchfield City Councilman Billy Dallas addressed the feeling of invulnerability specifically and said that people who have had the virus may believe they have built antibodies to it naturally, without realizing that being vaccinated works better than the body naturally can on its own.
“Obviously, we’re divided with 40% (vaccinated),” Dallas said.
As the discussion came to a close, Mayor Embry said the community owes Joshua Embry and the health department a debt of gratitude for its ongoing efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business:
- Mayor Embry said that, due to recent technical difficulties in regards to streaming its meetings, the Leitchfield City Council will continue to stream its meetings on Facebook through the first meeting of September before switching over to YouTube exclusively.
- Mayor Embry said the city is still looking for a third member for its Code Enforcement Board and hopes to have the members finalized before holding the first reading of its Code Enforcement ordinance.
- The city council was informed that Leitchfield will not offer a fall baseball league this year due to traditionally low participation and difficulty finding employees, though it has not yet been determined whether a fall softball league will be held.
