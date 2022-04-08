The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday voted to accept a bid to demolish the apartment complex on East Market Street in Leitchfield.
Purchased in 2021, the apartment complex, located behind the former Leitchfield Police Department, will be demolished in order for the county to expand the former police department into a larger facility with a drive-thru for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, during its regular meeting, the fiscal court opened sealed bids for the demolition of the apartment complex, which consists of two buildings.
Five bids were submitted, and the fiscal court voted to accept the low bid of $33,000 for the work from Basham Construction and Rental Co., which is located in Fairdale, Kentucky but also owns Trackside Rental in Grayson County. The other four bids ranged from $62,000 to $124,900.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said the bid specifications required the work to begin by April 21, and the contractor will have seven working days to complete the demolition and clean-up. To ensure the project is done in a timely manner, the contractor will be fined a penalty of $500 per day for every day after the seven working days the project is not completed.
Henderson noted that Saturdays and Sundays do not count as working days, but work may be done on those days if the contractor wishes to do so.
In other business, the fiscal court voted to accept the Edmonson County Water District service area map, as well as the budgets for the Caney Creek Watershed Conservancy, Big Reedy Watershed Conservancy, and Grayson County Extension Office.
