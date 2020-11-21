The Grayson County Fiscal Court accepted more than $167,000 in state funding this week to resurface three county roads.
During the fiscal court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Grayson County magistrates were presented a resolution approving and adopting a memorandum of agreement between the county and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways for discretionary funding in the amount of $167,476.
This funding will be used for bit surfacing three county roads: Washburn Road, Lakewood Drive, and Ambassador Shores Drive.
Following the presentation, the fiscal court voted to approve the discretionary funding agreement and resolution.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Approved the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office’s request to construct an impound lot on the Grayson County Detention Center’s property.
- Approved removing .179 of a mile of Coon Hollow Road from county maintenance.
Received a report that the Grayson County Clerk’s Office officially reopened on Tuesday of this week following a temporary closure due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
