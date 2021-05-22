The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday officially adopted two ordinances aimed at addressing uncontrolled, aggressive dogs in the county.
The second and final readings of these two ordinances were held during Tuesday afternoon’s regular fiscal court meeting. The ordinances were unchanged from their first readings.
One ordinance will address “uncontrolled, aggressive dogs” (domestic canines) causing a danger and/or inconvenience to persons on their own private property, public property, public roadways, county roadways, state highways, county road right of ways, or state highway right of ways.
The ordinance states that any dog owner found guilty of failing to exercise proper care and control of his or her dog in such a manner that it allows the dog to enter onto a prohibited property and harass any person will be subject to a fine of no less than $100 nor more than $250 for each violation.
The second ordinance will address dogs’ injuring livestock and/or other domestic animals (dogs and cats) on the private property of others.
The ordinance states that should an owner of a dog fail to exercise the proper care and control of his or her dog in such a manner that it allows the dog to enter onto another’s private property and attack and physically injure that owner’s or his or her guest’s livestock, domestic dog, or domestic cat, he or she will be subject to a fine of no less than $100 nor more than $250 for each violation.
The cost of care of the injured livestock, dog, or cat would also be the sole responsibility of the offender upon conviction under this ordinance; however, any replacement damages concerning the death of livestock, a dog, or a cat cannot be recouped under this ordinance and must be sought by the owner by private civil suit under KRS.
In other business:
The fiscal court voted to change the position of Grayson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director from a City of Leitchfield employee to a county employee.
