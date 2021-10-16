The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday voted to pay off its remaining debts on the former Leitchfield Police Department building and the neighboring apartment complex.
After voting in June to purchase the former Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) facility, located at 117 South Main St., for $250,000, the fiscal court originally agreed to finance the purchase over a two-year period, with the building being fully paid off in June of 2023.
However, during its regular meeting on Tuesday morning, the court, on Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson’s recommendation, voted to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to pay the remaining 202,033.08 balance on the building.
Additionally, the court voted to use $150,000 of the county’s ARPA funding to pay the remaining balance on its purchase of the apartment complex located directly behind the former LPD on East Market Street from Fairley Williams. The total cost of this purchase was $350,000.
With the purchase of the apartment complex finalized, Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon informed the court Tuesday that eviction notices have been sent to all tenants of the apartments. It was not stated during Tuesday’s meeting how long tenants have been given to vacate the complex.
3rd District Magistrate Tommy Higdon then asked what course of action the county could take in the event that residents refuse to vacate the apartments, and Henderson said that, in such an event, the county would go through the court system and ask a district judge to permit the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) to physically remove tenants’ property from the premises.
According to Henderson, after all tenants are out of the apartments, the county will declare the property surplus and demolish it.
The county intends to demolish the apartment complex to expand the former LPD, add a drive-thru to the facility, and move the GCSO into the expanded building; though a timeline for when this work will begin has not yet been announced.
In other business, the fiscal court voted to declare three GCSO vehicles surplus to be sold, including a 2015 Dodge Charger, a 2008 Dodge Charger, and a 2004 Ford Taurus.
