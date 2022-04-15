Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis announced this week that voters will have a number of options for casting ballots in the upcoming primary election.
Primary Election Day will be Tuesday, May 17, and all voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Additionally, the Centre on Main, located at 425 South Main St. in Leitchfield, will serve as a centralized voting center where all Grayson County voters may cast ballots on Election Day. Identification is required for in-person voting.
In order to vote in the primary election, one must be a registered Democrat or Republican and be registered to vote by Monday, April 18. The deadline to change political party affiliation was Dec. 31, 2021, so anyone who changed his or her political party affiliation after that date will be ineligible to vote in the primary.
Early in-person voting will be available for all eligible voters at the Centre on Main from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12; Friday, May 13; and Saturday, May 14.
Additionally, Willis said, recently passed state legislation permits six days for in-person excused absentee voting, in which voters who meet certain criteria may cast a ballot in the Grayson County Clerk’s Office, located at 10 Public Sq. in Leitchfield, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, and 11. There will be no excused absentee voting permitted on Saturday or Sunday.
Per Kentucky Revised Statue 117.085, one of the following requirements must be met to qualify for in-person excused absentee voting:
- A student who resides temporarily outside of his or her county.
- A voter or voter’s spouse who has surgery/hospitalization scheduled during early voting and on Election Day.
- A voter who is a Kentucky resident as defined by KRS 117A.010 who will be absent from the county on Election Day and during early voting.
- A uniformed service member confined to a military base on Election Day and during early voting.
- A voter in the last trimester of pregnancy.
- A voter who temporarily resides outside of Kentucky but is still eligible to vote in the state.
- A voter who, due to age, disability, or illness, will be unable to attend early voting or on Election Day.
- Any election officer tasked with election administration for the current election cycle.
- Any person employed in an occupation who is scheduled to work during all days and all hours — including commute time — in which the polls are open on Election Day and during early voting.
Lastly, mail-in absentee voting will be available for eligible voters who apply by visiting govote.ky.gov or calling 270-259-3201. The State Board of Elections’ absentee portal opened on April 2 and will remain open until May 3.
Those who qualify for a mail-in absentee ballot will receive one by U.S. mail. Voters must follow all instructions completely in order to ensure their ballot is accepted.
Absentee ballots may be mailed back or dropped off in person at the Grayson County Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday using the drop box located next to the elevator on the third floor of the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse.
Absentee ballots will be counted on May 17 at 9 a.m.
