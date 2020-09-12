Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis recently released the details of how the upcoming November General Election will operate.
According to Willis, voting in Kentucky’s November election for races from Leitchfield City Council to President of the United States will be held much like the June 23 Primary Election, with both in-person and expanded absentee voting offered.
A bi-partisan election plan put forth by Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear sets guidelines to protect the safety of voters for the Nov. 3 General Election, Willis said.
The change in procedures gives voters the option of voting in-person as close to normally as possible or by mail to alleviate any personal concerns over contracting COVID-19.
In-person voting will be offered for three weeks in the basement of the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse during the business hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will begin Tuesday, Oct. 13 and run through Monday, Nov. 2. In addition, in-person voting will be offered from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the same location on three consecutive Saturdays, beginning Saturday, Oct. 17. Voters are asked to provide a photo ID.
All 22 voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, Willis said, but, in accordance with Beshear’s executive orders for balloting, there will be one voting center where any registered voter in the county may vote. That location will be at the Centre on Main, with multiple machines and ballot marking stations available to allow for social distancing. Voters casting ballots on Election Day are also asked provide a photo ID.
“All appropriate precautions consistent with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health will be taken,” said Willis in a press release.
For those concerned about contracting the coronavirus, mail-in balloting will again be available to any registered voter. An online portal to request a mail-in ballot at govoteky.com is now available and will continue to be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 9.
Mail-in ballots may also be requested by contacting the Grayson County Clerk’s Office. Mail-in ballots will be sent to only registered voters who request them. They cannot be mailed to voters until mid- to late-September, according to Willis.
After Oct. 9, mail-in ballots cannot be sent to voters without a medical emergency, so early in-person voting at that point will be the only way to avoid crowds on Election Day, Willis said.
Absentee ballots will be digitally tracked through the entire voting process by utilizing unique bar codes for each voter. Marked ballots will be secured within two envelopes to ensure the privacy of each vote until it is counted.
Completed mail-in ballots may be taken to the post office or deposited into the secure voting drop box inside the courthouse on the third floor during regular business hours. Ballots must be received in the drop box by 6 p.m. on Election Day. If mailed, they must be postmarked by Election Day and received in the county clerk’s office by 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.
Voters must register to vote by 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 in order to qualify to cast a ballot in Kentucky’s General Election. In Kentucky, voters can register or update their registration online at govoteky.com or at the county clerk’s office.
Anyone who would like to work as a poll worker is encouraged to apply online or call the Grayson County Clerk’s Office.
For more information, contact the Grayson County Clerk’s Office at 270-259-3201.
