Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis on Tuesday released information regarding how the upcoming Kentucky primary election will operate in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Willis said the goal for this primary election will be to vote by mail.
All registered voters in the state of Kentucky will receive a postcard in the mail giving them the option to apply online or call their county clerk’s office to request a ballot.
“The online portal will be the fastest way; this will be your application — once you apply, we will receive the request,” Willis said.
After applying, voters will be mailed an absentee ballot on which they will make their selections. They will then sign the yellow and white envelopes accompanying the ballots.
Finally, voters must return their completed ballots to the county clerk’s office in the postage paid envelope.
Willis said that voters who opt out of the online service must call the Grayson County Clerk’s Office to request that an application be sent to them.
After receiving the application, they must mail it back to Willis’s office, and, after it is received, their ballot will be mailed to them and must be completed using the aforementioned procedure.
Additionally, beginning June 8 and running through June 22, an absentee voting machine will be set up in the basement of the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse for voters “who absolutely cannot vote by mail,” Willis said.
Voters are asked to make an appointment to use the machine in order for election officers to ensure social distancing regulations are followed.
Voters are also asked bring their ID with them and to wear masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to Willis, the machine will be handicap accessible.
The deadline to for voters to return their applications to the Grayson County Clerk’s Office will be June 15, at which time they may call and make an appointment to pick up their ballots.
While voters are encouraged to return their ballots by mail, there will also be a drop-off location at the Grayson County Fair office between June 15 and June 22.
On Election Day (Tuesday, June 23), voters will be permitted to drop their completed ballots off at the Public Square courthouse.
There will also be voting permitted on Election Day by appointment only at a voting center held at the Centre on Main in Leitchfield.
To schedule an appointment to vote on Election Day, voters must call the Grayson County Clerk’s Office to schedule an appointment. The county clerk’s office will begin taking appointments for Election Day voting on June 1.
“We strongly encourage you to vote by mail; due to COVID-19 regulation requirements there could be line delays,” Willis said. “However, no voter will be turned away — just expect to wait. The National Guard will be there to assist.”
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Grayson County Clerk’s Office at 270-259-3201 or 270-259-5295.
