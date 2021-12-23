The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday formally adopted its amended ordinance setting penalties for owners of accommodation businesses who neglect to pay the county’s transient room tax.
Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon provided the second and final reading of the county’s amended ordinance relating to its transient room tax for accommodation businesses (such as motor courts, motels, hotels, inns, etc.) during the fiscal court’s regular meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Logsdon, the latest amendment “puts some teeth” in the ordinance already in place and was drafted upon the request of the Grayson County Tourism Commission, whose members noticed that many entities operating as accommodation businesses were not paying the required transient room tax, which is used to fund county tourism.
The county’s ordinance had previously contained no specific penalty for failing to pay this tax, so Logsdon drafted an amendment that would make the willful failure to fill out and return the reporting form and pay the transient room tax a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine, jail time, or both.
Logsdon said received no objections to the ordinance between its first and second readings; however, Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said he received one complaint asking that the tax be removed all together.
Responding to the complaint during Tuesday’s meeting, Henderson said, in many locations, transient room taxes are applied to customers’ bills.
He also reiterated that revenue from the transient room tax is used to sustain Grayson County Tourism’s annual budget of around $50,000 — the majority of which is used to pay the salary of the Grayson County Tourism director — but the tax currently does not generate enough revenue to fully fund this budget.
This is part of the reason the county (and city of Leitchfield) have pushed for a new hotel to be opened locally, Henderson said.
At the conclusion of the discussion, the fiscal court voted to approve the second and final reading of the amended ordinance.
In other business, the fiscal court approved adopting Whispering Hills Boulevard, Geary Street, Carter Street, Scott Street, Nancy Lane, Jacqueline Street, and Nancy Street into the county road maintenance list.
