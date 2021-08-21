The Grayson County Fiscal Court will receive over $387,000 this year to resurface multiple roads in Grayson County as part of the state’s Flex Fund program.
During its regular Tuesday afternoon meeting, the Grayson County Fiscal Court voted to accept the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s list of recommended roads to resurface over the course of the 2021-22 fiscal year through the use of the Flex Funds.
Those roads are as follows:
- 0.757 of a mile of Clark School Road
- 0.274 of a mile of Old Clarkson Road
- 1.304 miles of Post Tousey Road
- 0.275 of a mile of Noah Lane
- 0.250 of a mile of Clayton Road
- 0.475 of a mile of Green Road
- 1 mile of King Road
- 1.230 miles of Logsdon Cemetery Road
- 0.852 of a mile of Whitaker Road
0.202 of a mile of
- Whitaker Lane
In total, these resurfacing projects will cost $387,887.22.
Flex Fund amounts are determined by the condition of the state roads in each county. The better condition the state roads in a county are in, the more Flex funding the county receives.
After entering into an agreement with the transportation cabinet regarding the roads that will be resurfaced using the Flex funds, counties are reimbursed by the cabinet for work on the roads listed in said agreement.
In other business, the fiscal court:
Voted to set Grayson County’s 2021 tax rates at the compensating rate. The rate this year for property will be 6.7, and the rate for tangible will be 7.9.
