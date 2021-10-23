The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday voted to contribute $450,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the city of Caneyville to assist with its water line rehabilitation project.
The Caneyville City Commission voted in July to accept the low bid of $2,374,888.50 from Cleary Construction Company, Inc., out of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, to have five miles of aging and obsolete asbestos concrete water lines replaced with new PVC water line, along with valves and fire hydrants.
This approval was contingent upon the city’s receiving additional funding for the project as the price came in significantly over the original $1,625,000 budget.
Caneyville is estimated to have around 800 customers on its water system, which has been transferred to the Grayson County Water District (GCWD).
Upon learning the cost of the water line rehab, GCWD officials reached out to county government for potential financial assistance with it.
“Of course I said, ‘Yes,’ because we cannot let 800 people in the city limits of Caneyville and beyond go without reliable drinking water,” said Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson during Tuesday’s regular fiscal court meeting.
Henderson then requested magistrates’ approval to pay $450,000 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to the city of Caneyville for its water line rehabilitation project, and the fiscal court voted unanimously to do so.
In other business, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins informed the court that 2021 property tax bills will be mailed out on Oct. 29, so property owners should receive their bills by Nov. 2 or 3.
Chaffins said property owners who have not received a tax bill by Nov. 5 should call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024.
Additionally, Chaffins wished to remind taxpayers that his office cannot accept any property tax payments prior to Nov. 1.
