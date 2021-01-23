The Grayson County Fiscal Court this week resumed its efforts to address obstacles in county road right of ways.
The court, which met via Zoom Tuesday afternoon due to COVID-19 quarantine requirements, held the first reading that day of its ordinance addressing this issue.
Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon, who read the ordinance to the court, said an initial first reading was held previously, but the ordinance was not brought back before the fiscal court for final approval due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to so much time having passed between readings, Logsdon requested to have another first reading of the ordinance on Tuesday, rather than a second and final reading.
The ordinance would require owners of any parcels of land containing property within the minimum right of way of any county road in Grayson County to not place any obstacle(s) or allow any obstacle(s) to remain within the minimum 30-foot right of way (15-foot right of way from within the centerline of the roadway) of that county road.
Additionally, after property owners have been notified by a county representative of such an obstacle, they would have 14 days to remove it or be cited for separate violations for each obstacle and for each day they are in violation of the ordinance. Upon conviction, someone in violation of the ordinance could be fined from $100 to $500 for each violation.
The ordinance defines obstacles as buildings, parked motor vehicles (running or otherwise), garbage, furniture, stacks of wood, debris, posts, “or any item or items which may exist in the county road right of way.”
Logsdon said the county is not trying to destroy any property or mess with fences, but the purpose of the ordinance is to make roadways safer by clearing right of ways.
After discussion, the court passed a motion to approve the first reading of the right of way ordinance.
