The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday voted to pay off its remaining debt to Kentucky Emergency Management/FEMA, which totaled over $436,000.
According to Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, the debt in question stems from funding the county mistakenly received for the 2009 ice storm, and it has been an issue for the county since that time.
Since taking office in August of 2017, Henderson said he and county officials have attempted to contact numerous elected officials — such as former Gov. Matt Bevin, current Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, as well as Grayson County’s state representatives and senators — to have the debt alleviated to no avail.
In total, Grayson County government owed Kentucky Emergency Management/FEMA $503,290.88 following the ice storm, as a result of the county’s officials at the time claiming reimbursement for things that they would later learn did not qualify for reimbursement despite being previously told they were eligible for reimbursement.
The funding originally came from FEMA but was disbursed to local governments by Kentucky Emergency Management, and since the state had already reimbursed FEMA for the error, the county’s debt was actually owed to Kentucky Emergency Management, according to Henderson.
While none of the local officials who held decision-making roles at the time of the ice storm regarding this funding now remain in office, Henderson said he is willing to take care of the issue now because “there is no way to get out of paying this debt.”
According to Jason Woosley, who worked at the Grayson County Detention Center at the time of the ice storm but was not yet jailer, it was explained to him that the county was initially under the impression it could count labor done by inmates to remediate the damage of the ice storm as volunteer labor; however, after the emergency had passed and funds had been distributed, county officials were informed that they could not count these inmates as volunteers because the jail receives per diem from the state for its state inmates.
Henderson said the 50-60 state inmates working for the jail at the time of the ice storm ultimately could not be counted as volunteer labor, and this led to over $200,000 of the county’s debt to FEMA.
County government had previously paid $67,006.64 toward this debt, but officials knew they would one day be required to pay it in full, regardless of whether they were personally responsible for it.
As such, Henderson, Woosley, and the fiscal court collaborated for several years to save funding to repay the remainder of the debt. Woosley agreed to contribute $200,000 from the jail fund toward the payment, with the remaining $236,384.24 coming from the county’s general fund.
“I knew we were going to come to this juncture one day,” Henderson said. “It’s something we’ve got to take care of.”
Woosley noted that the mistake was not purposely done, as officials at the time were merely doing what they were told; however, he and Henderson agreed that the situation should serve as a lesson for local officials to be cautious when using federal dollars, particularly when instructions are not clear as to how exactly they may be used.
Following discussion, the fiscal court voted to pay the county’s remaining $436,284.24 debt to Kentucky Emergency Management/FEMA.
Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon praised the efforts of Henderson, Woosley, and the fiscal court for putting the county in such a secure fiscal position that it can repay its debt.
“It’s great that we can clean the slate today because we can’t move forward until we unburden ourselves of this,” Logsdon said.
Grayson County Coroner Joe Brad Hudson echoed Logsdon’s sentiment.
“I think you and Jason are to be commended,” Hudson said to Henderson.
In other business:
- The fiscal court voted to purchase a new computer aided dispatch (CAD) system for Grayson County E-911 from ID Networks for $105,500. Grayson County E-911 officials will seek a grant to cover up to 100% of the cost of the new system.
- The fiscal court voted to advertise for bids to demolish the apartment complex located on East Market Street behind the former Leitchfield Police Department.
- Hudson reported that overdose deaths were up 16% in 2021 from the previous year.
