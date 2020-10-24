Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson announced this week that the county has received nearly $900,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
According to Henderson, the county’s CARES Act funding, which will be used as reimbursement for additional expenses accumulated during March through August of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be distributed as follows:
General Fund: $221,862
Grayson County Detention Center: $414,339
Local Government Economic Assistance (LGEA) for the Grayson County Fiscal Court: $43,425
Grayson County 911: $1,767
Grayson County Clerk’s Office: $2,201
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office: $216,145
Total: $899,739
The funding, passed through Congress and distributed through the Kentucky Department of Local Government, was received on Monday.
Officials noted that, while the county’s actual COVID-19-related additional expenses far exceeded the amount of funding they received for reimbursement, they are thankful for the funding.
“We definitely appreciate that,” said Henderson, adding that if more funds are made available in the future, the county will apply for those as well.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Approved Grayson County Jailer Jason Woosley’s request to purchase four road crew trucks at a cost of $124,620.
- Entered into executive session to discuss personnel issues, but no action was taken.
