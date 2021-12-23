In response to the city of Leitchfield’s recent efforts to begin working to incorporate more properties into the city limits, residents of one area have submitted a petition sharing their objections to being annexed.
Several residents from the Shadow Creek area of Grayson County, which is located just outside of Leitchfield near Grayson County High School and Lawler Elementary School, recently submitted a petition to Leitchfield City Councilman Clayton Miller in which they asked not to be annexed into the city limits.
Miller presented copies of the petition to his fellow council members and to Mayor Rick Embry during Monday night’s regular Leitchfield City Council meeting for review.
According to Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson, the petition is likely premature and would not hold up in court, as efforts to annex this area have not yet begun despite a survey being conducted previously to determine whether it would meet the requirements for annexation.
According to Kentucky League of Cities (KLC), Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) permit any home rule city to extend its boundaries to include any area that is adjacent or contiguous to the boundaries of the city at the time annexation proceedings are initiated; is suitable for development for urban purposes without unreasonable delay because of population density, commercial, industrial, or governmental use of land, or subdivision of land; does not include any territory that is already within the jurisdiction of another incorporated city, or another county; and is not part of an agricultural district formed pursuant to KRS 262.850(10).
The KLC goes on to state that, if the above preliminary requirements are met, the legislative body must enact an ordinance stating its intention to annex.
After the first reading of the “intent to annex” ordinance, notice of the proposed annexation must be mailed first-class to each property owner within the area to be annexed no later than 14 days prior to the meeting at which the intent to annex ordinance will be read for the second time. The notice must include the time, date, and location of the meeting, as well as a copy of the proposed intent to annex ordinance.
After the second reading and passage of the intent to annex ordinance, the ordinance must be published, along with a notice indicating the right of resident voters and property owners within the area to be annexed to petition in opposition to the annexation within 60 days.
To trigger a vote, the petition in opposition must contain the names of at least 50% of the resident voters or owners of real property in the identified area.
If a petition is presented to the county clerk and certified as sufficient by the second Tuesday in August preceding a regular election, the question of annexation will be put to a vote by the residents of the area to be annexed at the regular election. Otherwise, the city will have to wait until the next regular election to put this question on the ballot.
The proposed annexation fails if 55% or more of those voting oppose the annexation. If less than 55% of those voting are in opposition, the area will become part of the city, according to KLC.
If a city’s annexation effort is defeated by the voters, it may not again attempt annexation of the same area for five years.
If no petition is presented to the city clerk during the 60-day period following the publication of the intent to annex ordinance or if the proposed annexation is approved by resident voters, the legislative body of the annexing city may enact a second ordinance formally annexing the territory to the city.
Additionally, per KRS 81A.412, a city may annex any area that meets the KRS requirements if each of the landowners in the area to be annexed give prior written consent to the annexation.
In this event, the city may enact a single ordinance annexing the land described in the ordinance without enacting the initial intent to annex ordinance or complying with the notice requirements of KRS 81A.425. The annexation is final upon publication of the ordinance, according to KLC.
Embry has long promoted the benefits of new areas being annexed into the city, both for the residents whose properties would be annexed and the for the city itself.
Among the benefits for the residents, Embry said, is that they would be given access to the city utilities.
And the city would benefit from an increase to its population and median income, which, in turn, would lure more businesses to Leitchfield.
“I have named annexation at almost every meeting for the past three years,” said Embry in a statement following the meeting. “Not a single council person has had a single sentence of objection, nor have I heard from a single resident. Early on, I put a pamphlet at every household in the affected area, again with no objections.”
Nevertheless, Embry said during Monday’s council meeting that he and the city will not force anyone into the city who does not wish to be annexed.
“That would be their choice,” he said.
No action was taken on this matter Monday night.
In other business, the city council:
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending the text of “Leitchfield Zoning Ordinance” to create a new definition for short-term rentals and allowing their permitted conditional uses.
- Voted to replace Paul Steenberger on the Tax Appeals Board with Melvin Buddy Brooks for a term running from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024.
- Was reminded that the next Strategic Planning work session will be held at 5 p.m. prior to the second Leitchfield City Council meeting in February (Monday, Feb. 21). The public is encouraged to attend this session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.