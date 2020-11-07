Kentucky agriculture giant and Grayson County native Warren Beeler was recognized by the Kentucky State Legislature and the Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday for his decades of service to the agriculture community.
State Rep. Samara Heavrin and state Sen. Steve Meredith attended Tuesday morning’s regular Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting to present a Citation of Appreciation to Beeler on behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives and Kentucky Senate.
“I haven’t traveled a corner in Kentucky that someone in the agriculture world didn’t know who Warren Beeler was,” said Heavrin in a statement. “Many times when I would say that I was from Grayson County, I would get told that Grayson County was the home of Warren Beeler. And we are proud of that here.”
Meredith echoed Heavrin’s sentiment and said that he has never heard anyone say a negative word about Beeler.
Additionally, Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said that the fiscal court would not be outdone by the state legislature, and he presented Beeler with a Grayson County commemorative coin in recognition of his many years of service.
Beeler said that, as a hog farmer from Caneyville, he has been fortunate throughout his career to receive the opportunities afforded to him throughout his more than 20 years in Frankfort.
Beeler praised Kentucky’s agriculture community for evolving with the times and said that “Agriculture is science at its most advanced...”
“I couldn’t have been more blessed,” he said.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Approved the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office’s request to purchase body cameras. The cameras will be purchased at a cost of a little more than $62,000 and paid for over a period of five years, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
- Approved the second and final reading of the county’s amended fire dues ordinance on a four to one vote, with 1st District Magistrate Kevin Fulkerson, 3rd District Magistrate Tommy Higdon, 5th District Magistrate Brian Ashley, and 6th District Magistrate Neal Saltsman voting in favor of it, and 2nd District Magistrate Darin Whitely voting against it. 4th District Magistrate Damon Hornback was not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
