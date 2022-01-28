Following a complaint from a county resident whose neighbor’s dogs have run uncontrolled on his property for several years, the Grayson County Fiscal Court began discussions Tuesday to address this issue.
According to Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) do no prohibit property owners from letting their dogs run loose on others’ property during daytime hours, but KRS does make it unlawful to do so at night.
Henderson and several members of the Grayson County Fiscal Court, during their meeting on Tuesday, noted they have received numerous similar complaints about others’ animals’ running loose, but, Henderson said, there are not enough laws currently in place to prevent it from happening.
As the issue has persisted for years, Henderson proposed passing an ordinance to address the situation, but he said the fiscal court must be mindful of what it passes because the county does not have the resources that would be necessary to enforce a full leash law, similar to the city of Leitchfield’s.
Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon said that, in order for the county to pass and enforce a leash law, Grayson County Animal Control and the county attorney’s office would both need more resources as their workloads would increase significantly.
Henderson said the county must be cautious when deciding how to address this situation, which is affecting hundreds of county residents, but affirmed that the time has come to act on the issue, and the members of the fiscal court agreed.
Logsdon said he will conduct background work on the matter and speak with other county attorneys to see how the matter has been addressed in their counties and report back to the fiscal court in the near future.
No official action was taken on this matter Tuesday.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Voted to declare a 2012 Chevrolet Express 15-passenger van owned by the Grayson County Detention Center surplus and to donate it to the Graves County Fiscal Court to replace a Graves County Jail van that was destroyed during December’s tornado events.
- Voted to give the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office approval to sell a surplus 2006 Ford E-350 van.
- Was informed by Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis that the county’s new voting machines were delivered Tuesday and will be ready to go for the May primary election.
