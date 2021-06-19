The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday voted to purchase the former Leitchfield Police Department building on South Main Street.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, near the end of Tuesday’s regular fiscal court meeting, said the city of Leitchfield offered to sell the former Leitchfield Police Department (LPD), located at 117 South Main St., to the county for $250,000, and he recommended purchasing it and repurposing it as a new location for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
Henderson noted that the county previously purchased the apartment complex located directly behind the former LPD on East Market Street and intends to demolish those.
After the apartment complex is demolished, Henderson said he would like to utilize that space to expand the former LPD, add a drive-thru to the facility, and move the GCSO into it.
If this is done, the county would seek to sell the GCSO’s current building at 44 Public Sq. in Leitchfield, he said.
“It’s worth the money,” said 3rd District Magistrate Tommy Higdon. “It’s a good buy for the county.”
The fiscal court voted to purchase the building and to make an initial payment of $50,000 by June 30. The next payment of $100,000 will be made by June 30, 2022, and the final payment of $100,000 will be made by June 30, 2023.
A timeline for the demolition of the apartment complex and expansion of the former LPD has not yet been announced.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Voted to purchase a 2021 John Deere Excavator for the Grayson County Road Department at a cost of $78,068.51, and to finance it on a lease-to-own basis through the Kentucky Association of Counties for a final total of $85,716.60.
- Voted to approve the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office’s purchase of four new vehicles (three Dodge Chargers and one Dodge Durango) on a four-year lease-to-own basis at a cost of $160,080. The GCSO anticipates it will pay off the leases for the vehicles within the next two years.
- Voted to give $2,500 to the American Red Cross.
- Voted to approve adding county fire dues to property tax bills.
- Voted to appoint Raymond Sharp to the Grayson County Board of Appeals.
