Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis announced this week that her office will receive its new voting machines in time for the 2022 primary election.
While officials initially believed the new election equipment would not be delivered in time for it to be set up and workers trained on its use prior to the May primary election, Willis said during Tuesday’s regular Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting that it is being delivered early in order to ensure it is ready for use in the primary.
The equipment, which will cost a total of $258,825 ($48,400 of which will be funded through a federal grant), is now slated to arrive on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The fiscal court approved the purchase of this equipment last month.
The 2022 primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 17, and the last day to register to vote in the primary will be Monday, April 18. The candidate filing deadline is Friday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.
In other business, the fiscal court voted to appoint Marty Cummings to the Grayson County Hospital District Board. Cummings replaces Tom Goff, whose second and final term recently ended.
