Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson announced this week that the county will receive over $899,000 from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.
During Tuesday’s regular Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting, Henderson said the county will receive approximately $899,739 from this fund, which is part of the federal CARES Act.
The funding, which is coming from the federal government and being distributed by the Department for Local Government, will be used to help cover additional expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be divided between the county’s general fund, the Grayson County Detention Center, and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.
Henderson said that, as of Tuesday, the money had not yet been received, but he anticipated it would arrive this month.
The fiscal court then approved a resolution officially applying for the funds.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Approved a resolution to purchase two new ambulances.
- Accepted the 2020 Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, Big Reedy Watershed Conservancy District, Grayson County Public Library, and Grayson County Board of Education tax rates. All three entities took the compensating tax rates this year.
Appointed Kendra Ewing-Jones to the Grayson County Public Library board. Jones replaces Sandra Brown, and will serve for a period of four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.