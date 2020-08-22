The Grayson County Fiscal Court this week accepted bids for the renovation of the courthouse on Leitchfield Public Square.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said, during Tuesday’s regular fiscal court meeting, that the county previously hired engineer James Frost to create the renovation plans for the courthouse.
First on the agenda, the fiscal court accepted a $60,000 bid from M&M Roof Restoration, out of Cub Run, Kentucky, to remove and replace the roof on the building.
Henderson said the building has “terrible leaks,” and Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis said those leaks have done major damage in her office.
Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon said leaks have come through the ceiling in his office on the second floor of the building, as well, and explained the importance of saving the courthouse.
“It is the heart of Grayson County,” Logsdon said.
The magistrates then accepted a $17,969.31 bid from Future Designs in Leitchfield for the purchase of 72 new windows for the courthouse. Those windows will be installed by Carter Construction, out of Leitchfield, at a cost of $29,470.
The county then accepted a $241,600 bid from Bailey’s Masonry, out of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, for brickwork on the building; however, this bid was contingent on Bailey’s acceptance of the county’s request that the contractor provide its own dumpster and remove debris.
Lastly, the fiscal court accepted a $424,954 bid from Lusk Group for heating, ventilation, and air cooling, as well as electricity.
According to Henderson, this project is being funded by revenue from the Grayson County Detention Center, and he thanked Grayson County Jailer Jason Woosley for assisting with it.
While Henderson noted that county officials expected the project would carry a steep price tag, he said, “We’ve got to do something with this building.”
Henderson also said he expects work to begin on the renovation in mid-to-late September. Work is expected to take around eight to 10 months to complete and should not affect the daily operations of the courthouse.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Voted to set the 2020 Grayson County tax rates at 6.7 for property and 7.9 for tangible. This is the compensating rate and the same as last year, Henderson said.
- Voted to lease two new ambulances through Magnolia Bank at a rate of 2.925%. The ambulances will cost a total of $283,598.
- Voted to change county employees’ work week from Wednesday-Tuesday to Monday-Sunday.
