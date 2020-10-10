Grayson County government is looking to simplify the process by which county residents can opt out of paying fire dues.
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, during Tuesday morning’s regular Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting, requested that the court approve an amendment to the county fire and rescue ordinance that would permit those wishing to opt out of paying fire dues to obtain the necessary opt out form digitally via the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) website, gcsheriff.net.
In an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the GCSO is encouraging county residents to mail in their property tax payments this year, according to Chaffins.
Doing so will assist the GCSO as the office is currently limited on how many individuals may come inside, and many county residents who pay their property taxes in the office are elderly, he said.
Additionally, making the opt out form available for digital download would assist property owners who live out of state and do not require protections covered by fire dues, said Chaffins.
Those wishing to opt out of paying their fire dues are required to either complete an opt out form at the time of payment or mail a completed opt out form with their payment.
If a property owner sends in a payment that does not include fire dues and also does not include a completed opt out form, the payment cannot be accepted, according to Chaffins.
The first reading of the amended fire and rescue ordinance with the aforementioned change was held Tuesday, and the second and final reading is expected to be held at the next Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting.
While he supports this ordinance amendment, Chaffins also said he “highly encourages people to pay their fire dues,” as they are used to purchase new equipment for county fire departments.
