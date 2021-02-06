The Grayson County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to add new roads to the county’s road list.
Those roads consist of the entirety of Willis Green Drive and a portion of Jenny Green Way.
According to Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon, the efforts to add these roads to the county list began a year ago with a petition process.
In order for roads to be added to the county road list, signed original petitions totaling over 55% support from abutting property owners must be submitted, and the roads in question must have been used by the general public for at least the past 15 years.
In the petition submitted to the court on Tuesday, it was reported that 57% of property owners with properties abutting the petitioned section of Jenny Green Way supported adding it to the county road list, and 62% of property owners with properties abutting Willis Green Drive supported adding it to the county road list.
Additionally, it was determined that these roads had been used by the public for at least the past 15 years, therefore satisfying all of the statutory requirements for them to be added to the county road list, Logsdon said.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson added that county roads must also be a certain width, ditched, and blacktopped, and these roads meet those requirements as well.
With 69 lots on these two roads, 2nd District Magistrate Darin Whitely, in whose district the roads are located, encouraged his fellow magistrates to approve the petition because several individuals have expressed interest in building homes on these lots but have struggled to receive financing because they are not on the county road list.
Logsdon said that, by adding these roads to the county road list, it will make the area more welcoming for potential landowners.
After discussion, the fiscal court voted to approve the petition and add the roads to the county road list.
In other business, the fiscal court voted to approve a petition from J.W. Perry Lumber Owner Jeff Perry to remove and relocate an abandoned grave from the J.W. Perry Lumber property on 670 Caney Creek Rd. in Caneyville.
The grave has been identified as belonging to Eva, the infant daughter of N. and M.E. Laymon who was born and died on either June 2, 1794 or June 2, 1894. (Due to wear on the epitaph, officials could not determine the child’s exact date of death.)
With no next of kin in the area and this grave being the only one on the property, Logsdon said, the law allows for the grave to be relocated at the landowner’s expense after receiving approval from the fiscal court and later the state.
According to Logsdon, the grave will be relocated to Rabbit Flat Cemetery.
