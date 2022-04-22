A three-judge panel of the Kentucky Court of Appeals will conduct oral arguments on Wednesday, April 27 at the Grayson County Judicial Center in Leitchfield.
The arguments will be held in the circuit courtroom and are open to the public.
Arguments will be heard in the cases of Steven Noe v. Robert McIntosh, regarding whether the circuit erred in this timber trespass case when it determined the location of the property lines between the parties, when it admitted testimony of a timber expert, and when it determined the amount of damages; and DLX, Inc. v. Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways, regarding whether the circuit court erred in concluding that the Cabinet had the right to take real property, in its findings of fact and conclusions of law, by denying DLX’s efforts to introduce certain evidence, and by denying DLX’s motion to reschedule a hearing.
Hardin County native Judge Jeff S. Taylor will preside over these hearings with the assistance of Associate Judges Jacqueline Caldwell and J. Christopher McNeill.
Taylor is currently the second longest tenured appellate judge in Kentucky, after first being elected to the Court of Appeals in 2003. He serves as the 2nd Appellate District’s Court of Appeals judge, and his district consists of 17 Kentucky counties, including Grayson County.
For more information, visit kycourts.gov/Courts/Court-of-Appeals/Pages/default.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.