Grayson County reported four new deaths as a result of COVID-19 this week, bringing the county’s death toll to 27.
The Grayson County Health Department reported on Friday that 937 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Grayson County since March.
133 of those patients are actively ill and isolated with the virus, and nine are currently hospitalized.
Additionally, it was reported earlier in the week that over 450 people had been quarantined due to exposure to the virus, and, as of Friday, 777 have recovered and been released from isolation.
About two-thirds of those total cases have been confirmed during the period of September through November, and, health department officials said, August appears to have been the turning point for the county.
“We continue to see the virus spread, and so we need to be very proactive, not only reactive, to this virus,” Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry said in a Facebook Live update on Tuesday.
Officials anticipate a dramatic increase in cases due to the Thanksgiving holiday around mid-December with hospitals struggling to handle the number of COVID-19 positive patients around Christmastime, Embry said.
In a statement Wednesday, Embry said of this anticipated surge that, “Although this is traditionally a time for gatherings, our traditions are being challenged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current increase in virus cases have all of us here at the local health department concerned. As I myself go into this holiday season, I have looked back on the many channels that this department has utilized to reach people, to educate, and to try to save as many lives as possible. Through social media channels and local media outlets, we have created a continuous awareness campaign. We have invested dollars and time in reaching out. Despite our differences, despite what we believe when it comes to this virus, we cannot refute the fact that our local healthcare infrastructure is at risk should we experience a massive wave of new COVID-19 cases.”
The Grayson County Health Department will hold another Facebook Live update this coming Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. For more information on COVID-19, visit graysonhealthcenter.com/virus.
