The recent winter weather delayed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to the Grayson County Health Department, effectively stalling vaccinations for the week, but officials hope to resume administering vaccines next week.
In a Wednesday morning Facebook Live update on the Grayson County Health Department’s page, Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry said the state chose to delay the health department’s shipment due to the winter storm.
According to Embry, this was for the best as the heavy snows prevented the health department from opening and many county residents from leaving their homes, which could ultimately lead to wasted vaccines. In order to ensure the longevity of its current supply, the health department temporarily moved its doses of vaccine to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center for storage.
Embry said the health department hopes to resume vaccinations next week, weather permitting.
Those who have added their names to the health department’s vaccination waitlist may contact the health department at any time to find out where they are on the list. To do so, call 270-259-3141.
However, for those residents who feel cannot wait any longer, Embry noted there are other options to receive the vaccine. He said Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, located in Owensboro, Kentucky, has been able to vaccinate some Grayson County residents.
And, according to a press release issued Thursday, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, as well as Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital have opened their vaccination schedule to individuals aged 60-69. To make an appointment for a vaccine at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital or for more information, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine or call 270-685-7100.
Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital is working with its local health department to schedule appointments. The Muhlenberg County Health Department may be reached by phone at 270-754-3200.
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center is currently continuing to vaccinate individuals age 70 and above from the Grayson County Health Department’s waiting list but intends to expand eligibility soon, officials said. Grayson County, due to the high number of individuals still on its waiting list, is currently limiting its vaccinations to county residents only.
Embry requested that those Grayson County residents on the health department’s waiting list who receive their vaccination from somewhere other than Grayson County call the health department to have their name removed and open a spot for someone else.
Additionally, the Grayson County Health Department reported that testing for COVID-19 was delayed due to the recent winter weather, but officials hope to start that again next week, too.
This delay in testing may make the reported number of cases across the state inaccurate, “But, overall...we have seen a decline in our COVID-19 numbers across the state, and that’s good,” Embry said.
