While the holidays — and 2021 — are now in the rear view mirror, COVID-19 remains a persistent public health threat, particularly as the Omicron variant spreads through the United States.
Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Horton, in an update released Monday morning, said COVID-19 cases remain steady locally, and, with holiday gatherings and the new variant taken into consideration, the Grayson County Health Department encourages community members to practice caution.
As of Monday, 76 Grayson County residents were isolated after testing positive for COVID-19. 10 of those individuals were hospitalized, and, of those 10, one was vaccinated and nine were unvaccinated.
To date, 108 Grayson County residents have been reported to have died from COVID-19, and 101 of those deaths have been verified as COVID-related.
Since the start of the pandemic, 5,343 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Grayson County.
Horton also said in a recent op-ed that, as the Omicron variant spreads, local health organizations are concerned about an increase in mortality rates among those unvaccinated, as well as the level of illness and hospitalizations that will be experienced within the next few months—”especially given an already fatigued medical infrastructure.”
“As it relates to Grayson County, we still have nearly 50% of the population that have not received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Horton said. “This will allow variants of the virus to spread quickly here at home, as well as contribute to further mutations of the virus in the future.”
COVID-19 testing is currently available at the Grayson County fairgrounds, as well as at the health department, and the health department will host its next vaccination clinic next Thursday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Grayson County Public Library.
Grayson County has other COVID-19 vaccination options, as well, including the Leitchfield Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies. To find all local vaccine locations/options, visit vaccines.gov.
Additionally, Horton said data have shown that those vaccinated with a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have stronger protection against the new variants compared to those who received their initial doses months ago, so public health officials are also encouraging community members to get a booster dose when eligible.
For information about booster dose eligibility or general information regarding vaccination or COVID-19, visit graysonhealthcenter.org/virus.
