Grayson County Schools announced this week that it has selected Adam Cox as the district’s new assistant superintendent.
A veteran educator of 12-and-a-half years, Cox began his career as a special education teacher in the Breckinridge County school district.
He has been a Breckinridge County High School administrative leader for the past 10 years, most recently serving as principal. He also served as head softball coach for three years and head golf coach for nine years.
“We’re excited to have Adam join the GCS team,” said Superintendent Doug Robinson. “His experience in the classroom, on the fields, as an administrator and principal, gives him a broad perspective on not just school district operations, but the relationship building so crucial to education.”
Cox will start in his new role on July 1, replacing the retiring Todd Johnston, who has served as Director of District Wide Programs since 2018.
With experience primarily in the high school environment, Cox recognized that he has mainly “dealt with the ‘end result’ of education,” and looks forward to working with GCS students “and the whole educational process, from the beginning to the end. I also look forward to meeting everyone and developing relationships,” he said.
“I believe that all students can learn, and I believe that we can make a difference in the lives of our children,” said Cox. “I think you will find that I am committed to our profession, in it for children, and very supportive to my team.”
“Adam’s ability to connect with students, his colleagues and community, combined with his strong leadership skills and vision make him a great fit for Grayson County Schools,” said Robinson. “I’m eager for everyone to get to know him as I do and see him in action.”
Cox’s wife, Lacy, is an assistant principal at Grayson County High School, and the couple has three daughters. Ellington (Ellie) is a 3rd grader, Brinly is a 1st grader at Wilkey Elementary, and Adley is a preschooler at St. Romuald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.