Upcoming Grayson County High School sophomore Maggie Cox has been named the award winner of the 2021 Phyllis Minton Endowed Memorial Fund Scholarship.
The Phyllis Minton Endowed Memorial Fund was established in 2019 to forever honor the life of Phyllis Minton, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and educator. Educating the youth of Grayson County was very near and dear to her heart.
“Phyllis Minton left an indelible impression on those she touched through her passion for both math and for kids,” said Superintendent Doug Robinson. “She had a powerful impact on the lives of so many, and the continued opportunity this scholarship provides will allow her legacy to live on.”
On Sept. 28, 2018, Minton was struck and killed by a train at an unprotected railroad crossing while driving to her daughter’s home after school. In the wake of her passing, the Minton family wanted to develop a way to pay tribute to her life. Therefore, in lieu of flowers or sympathy gifts, the family established a scholarship and requested any donations be made to the Scholarship Memorial Fund. In doing so, Minton’s memory, honoring her dedication to education and generosity, may be shared for years to come with the youth of our community.
The Memorial fund is administered by the Western Kentucky University Foundation and supports young people who wish to attend programming at The Center for Gifted Studies at WKU. Multiple programs are offered through The Center to appeal to curious and high achieving students from kindergarten through their senior year. Vampy is one of those programs Minton helped numerous students attend in the past. This year, the first scholarship of $500 was awarded to Maggie Cox.
“Obviously the opportunity it gives gifted youth to study in a specialized class with a very qualified teacher is amazing as it is,” Cox said of the Vampy program. “However, the environment of people it creates makes the whole camp. You’ll always feel accepted and appreciated by everyone who you encounter, and people will make marks on your heart that will never fade.”
Cox’s passion is music. She plays the bass and sings in her own band. She also enjoys long days hanging out with friends. Cox was an obvious choice given her personal qualities of character, integrity, dependability, and human compassion. All of which produces a leader and merits the honor of the award. The Minton family wants to thank Cox for applying and wish her the best with her future endeavors.
WKU, Phyllis Minton’s Alma Mater, continues to accept donations towards the fund. If you would like to join us in honoring her life and supporting our youth for the future, you may donate at alumni.wku.edu/phyllismintonfund.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.