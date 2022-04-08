The Grayson Springs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Leitchfield recently collected over 800 letters, cards, and notes to send to troops under the command of a member’s granddaughter stationed overseas.
DAR member Winnie Whitaker’s granddaughter, Shannon Rogers, currently has over 200 soldiers under her command in Poland.
“A comment was made at a recent DAR meeting that many of these soldiers were not receiving mail from home, so our DAR Chapter decided to send cards to these soldiers — thanking them,” said Grayson Springs DAR member Abbie Bales.
According to Bales, the endeavor grew from this conversation as another DAR member, Grayson County High School Social Studies teacher Melinda Baum, took this request to her 89 students, asking them to write letters of thanks and appreciation.
One of these students, Mason Fletcher, encouraged the DAR to request letters from the entire school, and, with permission from the principal, Baum sent an email asking others to join in. In all, students, teachers, and staff at GCHS wrote 604 letters/thank you notes to the troops.
Other age groups submitted letters, as well, and, in total, Bales said, 866 letters, cards, and notes were submitted to the DAR.
“I stood and cried,” Bales said of reading some of the letters. “It’s so heartfelt.”
The cards, notes, and letters were to be mailed Monday, and, prior to doing so, DAR members gathered at the Jack Thomas House to review them.
“This has been a true community project,” Bales said. “Cards from DAR members, students and members of our community have been amazing. Thank you to each person that took the time to write to a soldier serving our country in a foreign country.”
