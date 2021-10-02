The Grayson Springs chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) wished to thank the Grayson County EMTs/ambulance service members and staff for their dedicated work.
On Friday, Sept. 24, in honor of their many hours of service to the community the Grayson Springs DAR was pleased to have Bluegrass Bar-B-Que of Letchfield deliver lunches to their office in Leitchfield. Three DAR members were present to personally express thanks for their dedication.
The Grayson Springs DAR chapter was represented by Regent Linda Peterson; Vice Regent Jane Tripp; and Corresponding Secretary Mary Decker.
Grayson County EMS — Emergency Rescue Service was represented by Shane Beatty and Tara Mason.
Bluegrass Bar-B-Que’s lunches were delivered by Patina McCormick.
