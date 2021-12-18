Grayson Springs Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) wish to recognize one active duty military and one veteran from Grayson County for their service during the holiday season, and this year’s recipients are Dustin Edwards and Henry Burden.
Lance Corporal Dustin Edwards of the United States Marines is the son of Steve and Terri Edwards, of Caneyville, and the husband of Hannah McDowell Edwards.
In September of 2020, Dustin Edwards left his home for Parris Island, South Carolina, where I completed Boot Camp. He graduated from Boot Camp in December. From there, he was stationed at Camp Geiger in North Carolina for MCT (Marine Combat Training). After completing MCT, he was transferred to Fort Leonardwood, Missouri to complete MOS School (Motor Vehicle Operator Course). Upon completing his training, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina as part of the Motor Transport Division.
“Thank you so much for the gift and recognition,” said Dustin Edwards. “It is an honor to serve our country in the United States Marines.”
First Sergeant Henry Burden enlisted in the Army in March 2000 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic. After his initial training he was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas in the 1st Calvary Division. There he was promoted to Sergeant and sent on his first deployment to Iraq from March 2004 till March 2005. Upon re-enlisting he was stationed at 3rd Brigade 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He again deployed to Iraq from September 2005 until September 2006, and then again for the “surge” from September 2007 until November 2008.
The following year he re-enlisted to go to Airborne School and was reassigned to 3rd Brigade 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. There he served as a Motor Sergeant for his Battalion, spending a most of his time on an 18-hour wheels up recall. In 2014 he was assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy as a Platoon Sergeant. In Italy he served numerous tours in NATO countries to include 3 months in Poland and 6 months in Lithuania. Upon completion of his tour in Italy he was reassigned to 2nd Brigade 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as a Company First Sergeant for 3 years. He is a graduate of Airborne School, Jumpmaster School, Pathfinder School, Air Assault School, and all levels of Non-Commissioned Officer School’s.
He has returned to Leitchfield after his 21-year career and making Grayson County his forever home with his wife, Jackie, and children, Gabe and Keygan.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.